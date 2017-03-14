OBOB winners

The Awesome Readers will be representing Westside Elementary School at the Regional Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) on March 18. The fifth grade team is made up of Gretchen Revier, Kathrine Patrizio, Camden Moody, and Elijah Adams. The competition at the Feb. 26 qualifying event was close, as each team demonstrated their comprehensive skills in the “content” and “in which book” categories.
