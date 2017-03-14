Patterson wins first in speech tournament

Hood River Valley High School junior Ruby Patterson won first place in Original Oratory at the March 4 Oregon City High School Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament.

Other top HRV competitors included senior Nathan Johnston, third place in Expository, the Dual Interpretation team of Patterson and Amy Webber, third place, and sophomore Emily Mitchell, who competed in the final round of Humorous Interpretation.

The team took 15 competitors to the event, which was the last in the regular season.

Upcoming tournaments include the State and National Qualifiers.