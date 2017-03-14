Roots and Branches: Taking a new breath

Oh my! I can see the ground again. And while I was anxiously awaiting a lush green carpet of grass to appear once the snow finally retreated, the reality was decidedly more disgusting.

Apparently, the layers of ice and snow that have blanketed the entire landscape provided a soggy environment that allowed a myriad of gophers and moles, shrews and voles to multiply in copious quantities. The yard and surrounding orchards are a maze of mounds and twisted tunnels crisscrossing one another, like spider veins on an aging auntie’s legs. There must have been a whole lot of gopher love and raucous rodent reproduction going on under the snowy white cover of winter.

A thick covering of ice caused the opposite effect on our burgeoning Koi population. This last weekend when the ice finally disappeared from the pond’s surface, we were shocked by the number of fish floating belly up along the banks. Their loss is logically attributed to an increase in poisonous gases trapped below the ice and a depletion of oxygen. Although they remain dormant most of the winter months, a state that requires less oxygen, if the pool is overpopulated there will be a much higher rate of attrition.



Winter has been hard on all species, including Homo Sapiens. The vicious political environment and disregard for civility has been particularly difficult for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

•

Dealing with the fear of deportation obviously impacts the nuclear family, where children may be separated from siblings, parents or grandparents. That fear is experienced by extended families as well, fearing loss of cousins, aunts and uncles. Counselors in our schools are reporting elementary children expressing fear over news coverage of ICE deportations.

Another fear being experienced by some of the most vulnerable in our community is the loss of health care. Many are already dealing with existing health conditions that have cost them their jobs, their homes, their small life savings. Fear is experienced across multiple generations — the caretaker for a parent or grandparent, the parent for a child. Some have just overcome the exhaustion of maneuvering through a complicated health care system only to be thrown into the fray once again. Discussions about budget cuts to our schools, staff and programs add to the climate of fear. While it is vital to have those discussions, it is important to conduct them in a way that does not increase the anxiety of our children.

The breadth and depth of winter has weakened our homeless population and the capacity of our volunteers is being stretched to the limit. Warming shelters have had to extend their hours and find public places for the homeless to gather.

Our community has responded with compassion and understanding, offering support and sanctuary united in the shared belief of human dignity, setting aside politics with the formation of Somos Uno.



Our students have exemplified working with one another across ethnicities, gender identification, faith and socio economic status. As is often the case, our youngest generation are the leaders in justice. If you get a chance, go see the play “She Kills Monsters” at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater on March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. It is a gritty, adolescent portrayal of seeking to understand the diverse beliefs of others using the tools of their generation, fantasy and role play. The students and character’s bravery in addressing gender identification and discrimination serves as a model for other generations facing their own dragons.



•

The History Museum of Hood River County opened its exhibit entitled “Minoru Yasui and Social Justice,” showing now through April 3, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “In the face of very real security concerns, American law was nonetheless twisted to accommodate pre-existing racial and economic prejudice. So began the trials — literally and figuratively — of U.S. residents of Japanese descent, whether immigrants or American-born citizens.”

The exhibition showcases Min Yasui’s Denver career as social activist fighting for minority rights, as well as the actions of Hood River citizen heroes who spoke up against blatant racial prejudice and lingering economic jealousies.

Visit the Columbia Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. to experience another uplifting “Sense of Place” series from one of our local historians, Dr. Linda Tamura. She will be sharing the stories of local heroes who stood up for the Japanese before, during and after their unlawful internment during World War II. It raises the questions, “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”



The governor has spoken repeatedly and passionately about the role of Oregonians providing sanctuary for all, regardless of ethnicity, faith, gender, socio economic status or ability. She has called upon the legacy of Minoru Yasui in his fight for “Justice for All” to serve as an example of the ongoing need for all generations to support human rights. Hood River is honored to have a home town hero whose legacy inspires others to create their own legacy of justice.

•

While the Documentary on Minoru Yasui’s “Never Give Up” will premiere in Salem at the Grand Theater the evening of Minoru Yasui Day, March 28, locals can catch the show in Hood River on April 1 at 2 p.m. the Columbia Center for the Arts. Yasui’s daughter Holly will be sharing some remarks and answering questions from the audience.

Monday, April 2, students will have a chance to view the documentary in the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Hood River Valley High School leadership students have established a perpetual award for a graduating senior “who has made an especially meritorious contribution through a specific public or private endeavor that exemplifies Minoru Yasui’s legacy for positive change.” These students personify the desire to leave this world a better place because of their contributions.

You have many opportunities to support your fellow man, reducing the fear and incivility that is sweeping our country. I am proud that our community has risen to the occasion by providing compassionate support for those in need rather than falling into the abyss that seems to be swallowing up so many in a tsunami of unprecedented proportion.