Tech Business Center gains grant to expand incubation

Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC), supported by the City of Beaverton, received a $60,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation Fund to expand its Virtual Incubation Program (VIP) to entrepreneurs in rural Oregon over the next three years.

“We know in Oregon that we have rural communities with the entrepreneurial spirit but they may not have the same opportunities as larger cities,” said Mayor Denny Doyle. “The Virtual Incubation Program that OTBC operates is vital to helping these companies succeed.”

The program is open to any early stage rural Oregon company that has an objective to grow and a business model that supports growth. The VIP consists of eight live webcasts broadcast from OTBC headquarters that address key entrepreneurship topics, followed by mentoring services. Services include:

• Helping you understand your customers/market

• Finding out what your customers will pay

• Developing a budget/forecast

• Creating a funding plan

• Building a team

• Designing a marketing/sales plan

• Learning what legal steps can help protect your company

The Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC) is a well-established nonprofit tech startup incubator that provides expert level coaching, networking opportunities, entrepreneurship programs and shared office space to help startup ventures succeed. In 12 years, 80 new companies have been created and 125-plus high-wage jobs, with client startups generating $30 million-plus in annual revenue.

OTBC will offer programs through the VIP that have been developed over the last 12 years that assist entrepreneurs in starting and building their businesses. The first sessions are planned to start in early April. For more information on how to apply visit www.otbc.org/vip.

“It was an excellent series of sessions,” said Ralph McCarthy, 2016 VIP participant, CEO Northwest Analytical Labs LLC. “The fact that it’s online is extremely helpful. I wouldn’t have been able to participate otherwise. You’ve allowed us to download extremely valuable information and pointed us towards a lot of resources.”

The VIP meets Governor Kate Brown’s goal of providing more economic and entrepreneurial opportunities to Oregon’s rural communities.

For more information, visit www.otbc.org.