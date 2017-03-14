Yesteryears: Hood River Rotary celebrates 10th anniversary — in 1937

1917 — 100 years ago

One hundred and two new students have enrolled in the University of Oregon since Jan. 1, making the total enrollment on the campus 1,030. The greatest number at any time before has never exceeded 861. This is a gain of 175 or over 25 percent.

1927 — 90 years ago

A.L. Anderson, who has for the past four years been local manager of the Tum-A-Lum Lumber Co., has now joined the C.C. Patrick Co. (formerly Emry Lumber & Fuel Co.) as local manager and has purchased an interest in the business. Anderson has been with the Tum-A-Lum Co. for the past 10 years and has had yard, office, and managerial experience. Earl Clark, of Moro, arrived here a few days ago to take over the management of Tum-A-Lum Lumber Co. He has been with the company for a number of years and is not entirely a stranger to this section, having climbed both Mount Hood and Mount Adams.

1937 — 80 years ago

Hood River Rotary Club is 10 years old this week, and has won a record as one of the liveliest clubs in the nation. Starting with a membership of 17, back in 1927, the club yesterday, with the election of E. A. Sonnichesen, of the Hood River News, now boasts an active membership of 73. Not only has this club an outstandingly strong list of members, but its attendance records are often drawn to the attention of other clubs.

A few cases of fire blight have been found on the east side during the past 10 days. Growers, while pruning, should pay close attention to their trees and in the event a diseased tree is found, this should be reported to County Agent A.L. Marble in order that a record of spread and general conditions be obtained.

1947 — 70 years ago

At a meeting of the school board of District 3 (city schools) held on Wednesday, a new salary schedule was adopted. This schedule is generally in line with the schedules which have already been adopted by a good many of the districts throughout Oregon. Teachers will be rated on their preparation and experience. Those with three years of preparatory training will receive a minimum of $2,400 per year, and their places on the schedule will depend upon their years of successful experience. Teachers will be rated as two year, three year, four year or bachelor’s degree, five year and master’s degree. Teachers will have the opportunity in years ahead to improve their rating.

VERBATIM: Early Bloom? Good Guess Bloom date guessing, one of Hood River Valley’s most popular spring sports, started early this year because of an unseasonably warm season so far. Those playing the averages could bet on mid-April, but this isn’t an average year. Walt Mellenthin, experiment station superintendent, thinks it isn’t, judging from the nature of the pear buds to date. They’re fuller than usual. In the cautions manner of people whose job is to outguess mother nature, Mellenthin predicted that (unless a long spell of cool weather sets in) full bloom for Anjou pears will be much ahead of schedule this year. Tuesday last week, he was suggesting flower buds were 17 to 18 days ahead of average, which would mean flowers would be out before the end of March. Only once before in 51 years this has occurred, according to Mellenthin’s records. That was in 1934, when the orchards turned into flower-filled gardens on March 17. For those who worry about the results of an early bloom, Mellenthin checked and found out 1934 was a good crop year. Late bloom in the recorded period was on May 10 in 1917. Another was on May 5, 1955, and that crop year was below the 10-year average for Anjous. Even if blooms open during the first week of April, it will be an unusual experience in the Hood River Valley. It happened that way only five times in the past 51 years. During seven years the Anjou blooms opened between April 8 and April 14. Thirty times in 51 years the bloom date fell between April 15 and April 28, and it occurred seven times as late as May, just enough to let growers know that they can’t try to plan ahead when the fruit blossoms will be open. — Hood River News, March 16, 1967

1957 — 60 years ago

Local support of a raw material and site study for a possible location of a pulp mill in the Mid-Columbia area is growing following a Friday meeting with a representative of the Oregon State development commission here, reports George Bartch, port-chamber manager. Representatives from The Dalles port and chamber and Cascade Locks met with Hood River representatives to learn that Oregon has completed a study through the Sandwell firm showing the possibilities of new pulp mills. The Mid-Columbia is designated as one of the best three sites in Oregon.

1967 — 50 years ago

With a slim 30-vote margin, city voters said Friday they preferred to build a new Hood River Valley High School at the Orcutt site near Windmaster Corner. Ballot count in the advisory election showed 1,627 votes for the Orcutt site and 1,577 for constructing the high school in the general area of the present Wy’east High School. But there was a lot more in the outcome than the numerical count. As it had been expected, there is a distinct break in the lines of preference, with the southern parts expressing almost unanimous preference of the Wy’east area, and districts including Hood River and West Side strongly favoring the Orcutt site.

1977 — 40 years ago

New efforts to block construction of a chair lift at Mt. Hood Meadows came to light this week when attorneys issued a letter of intent to file a new appeal. Attorneys for Kate R. McCarthy and the Sierra Club sent the letter, indicating an appeal would be filed on a decision approving construction and operation of a Hood River Meadows chairlift in the Mt. Hood Meadows ski area.

Nurses at Hood River Hospital appeared ever closer this week to the first strike in the hospital’s history as efforts to resolve differences continued to fail.

1987 — 30 years ago

There’s less than a month remaining before it will be time to turn the clocks forward to daylight time. That’s right, the usual end of April time doesn’t apply any more. The date has been moved up to the first weekend of the month, so on the night of Saturday, April 4, it will be time to move clocks forward again.

Persons interested in serving on a new Columbia River Gorge Commission representing Hood River County can now formally submit their applications. Deadline is April 1 and can be submitted to the county administrator’s office.

1997 — 20 years ago

A revitalized downtown, improved storm drainage and more housing are needs identified by Odell citizens in the recently completed Community Action Plan. Participants identified and prioritized three planning and four “bricks-and-mortar” improvement projects for the mid valley community. Through a series of community meetings, local residents identified concerns about the town and possible methods of improvement. A general theme expressed by many participants was a desire to improve both the look and the economy of the community, providing an identity for the downtown core and offering more, higher paying jobs for current residents.

2007 — 10 years ago

Hood River has inherited 26 acres of new beach — compliments of the November flood — but the verdict is out on whether the delta is a plus or a minus for recreation. The county takes in more than $7 million annually from the tourism trade, according to a market study conducted by Dean Runyan and Associates of Portland. So, government and business leaders are concerned that any loss of outdoor sporting opportunities could negatively affect the local economy. The eastern third of the Event Site — the prime windsurfing area — was filled in with sediment following a fall storm.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer