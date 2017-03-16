Body of missing Mt. Hood skier found

Hood River County Sheriff's Office reports that the body of a missing skier, Steve Leavitt, has been found at Mt. Hood Meadows.

Searchers located his body Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, a recovery team retrieved Leavitt from the mountain. The preliminary investigation into Leavitt's death by the sheriff's office suggests that Leavitt died after impact with a tree. He was then buried in the deep snow and in a shallow tree well. "Our thoughts are with his family at this time," HRCSO said in a news release.

Leavitt, 57, from The Dalles, had been reported missing for eight days.