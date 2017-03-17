Death notices for March 18: Michele Fleming, Steve Leavitt and Howard Goodwin

Michele Fleming

Michele Kathaleen Gibbs Fleming passed away Jan. 29, 2017, after a tragic automobile accident in Joshua Tree, Calif. Michele was born Dec. 9, 1959, in Eugene, Ore., to Pastor Donald and Ruth Gibbs. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Steve Leavitt

Steve A. Leavitt of The Dalles, Ore., was who was last seen skiing Heather Canyon at Mt. Hood Meadows on March 7, 2017, was found March 15, 2017. Steve was born March 24, 1959, and was 57. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Howard Goodwin

Howard Fred Goodwin of Hood River, Ore., passed away March 16, 2017, at his residence in Hood River. Fred was born Nov. 12, 1953, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.