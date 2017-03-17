Service announcements for March 18: William Braden and Agnes Shibahara

William Braden

William Henry Braden, formerly of Hood River, Ore., passed away March 14, 2017, at Powell Valley Assisted Living in Gresham, Ore. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1929, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road Hood River, at 2 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Agnes Shibahara

Agnes Sophie Shibahara passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 26, 2017. She was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Goodman, Wisc., to Ignatz and Sophie Kadubeck. She married Richard VandenBos in Montana. She made her way to Oregon in 1974, where she later met and married Hugo Shibahara in 1982.



She will have a small burial service with immediate family at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Upper Valley Cemetery of Parkdale, Ore.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.