WS Library book sale this weekend

This year’s annual book sale, hosted by the Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library, will be Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19 in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery. Shoppers can pay with cash or any of the following major credit or debit cards: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and Discover.

The regular sale will be open to the general public on Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19 will start with a half-price sale from noon to 1 p.m. After a brief closure from 1-1:30 p.m., the Bargain Bag Sale will go from 1:30-3 p.m. Each bag filled with books will be $1 during the Bag Sale. Bring your own bags. Prices for the various formats will be as follows: Hardbound books, and trade paperbacks (larger format PB) — 75 cents; Mass Market paperbacks (smaller format PB), DVDs, CDs, Audio Books and music audio cassettes — 50 cents.

Proceeds are used to support special projects. Funds from past sales have been used to host programs such as author visits, adult art night series, and musical performances, as well as to purchase new materials for the library and to provide and maintain the landscaping on the south side of the library building.

Proceeds from the sale of all multi-media items will be used to support the local teen summer reading program, and to enhance other library programs and resources for teens at the White Salmon library.

For more information, please call the library at 509-493-1132.