‘CALENDAR GIRLS’

Kathy Williams, left, and Maren Euwer are among the performers in the comedy opening March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wy'east Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell. Shows continue March 18, March 24, March 25, March 31 and April 1, with a March 26 matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. The show is suitable for ages 12 and over; the nudity is suggested only. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards and Helping Hands Against Violence.