CGCC plans HR forum on ‘Sanctuary college’

The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors will schedule an opportunity in Hood River — at a date to be announced — for the community to weigh in on the proposal to declare a “Declaration of Open Access and Protection” on the CGCC campuses.

The board took testimony in the a faculty petition supporting Resolution 031417 at its March 14 meeting.

According to Tiffany Prince, assistant to CGCC President Dr. Frank Toda, “Resolution 031417 will be an agenda item and the Board welcomes public comment in order to best hear the opinions and views of the Hood River district.”