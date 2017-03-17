Closed for Now

Red Carpet Inn, the venerable Cascade Avenue bar at the west edge of Hood River, has closed since Feb. 10 following purchase by Andy von Flotow of Hood River, and is in the process of “deep cleaning” for reopening at a date to be announced. Lease details have not been finalized, but von Flotow has hired a crew to renovate the kitchen, bar, and public areas.
