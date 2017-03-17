Entertainment update for March 18

Comedy at Lyle hotel

On Saturday, March 18, it’s another feature comedy show with Marc Yaffee (Showtime, Siruis XM, Armed Forces Entertainent) and Chase Mayers (Gilda’s Laughfest) at the Lyle Hotel. The evening is hosted by Greg Ferguson. $15 cover, two drink minimum, advanced reservations suggested, limited seating. The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

‘Shrek, The Musical’ in The Dalles

How is an ogre like an onion? Do donkeys and dragons make good friends? Do you know the muffin man? Discover the answers to these questions and more as Shrek, Fiona, and company bumble, blunder, and belch their way from one twisted fairytale to another in this rowdy re-telling of the beloved animated film. The Dalles High School Drama Department presents “Shrek, The Musical” on March 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m. along with two matinees on March 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. General Admission and tickets are $7 for adults and students, $5 for senior citizens and children under 12. Perfect for children, families and just in time for spring.

Springhouse Tuesdays

Coming up at Springhouse, all ages music in the backroom at 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, March 21, The Groove Cabin. This local band will be giving away copies of their new album, “Smile In Your Sleep,” and filling the room with their unique brand of Cabin Rock.

Tuesday, March 26, Dan Ullom Trio (Mandolin player, Rain City Ramblers).

Tuesday, April 4, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles. American rock and roll band with a “dizzying array of music rooted in classic rock tradition and modern rock experimentation with a penchant for stargazey jams and tender folk lie within their catalog. Think Wilco, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and My Morning Jacket.”

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Kory Quinn at River City

Americana artist Kory Quinn & The Quinntessentials return Saturday, March 25, to River City Saloo at 10 p.m.; $5 cover. Expect train hoppin' foot-stompin' hobo blues from their “Black Gold Blues” release.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Del Rey in HR March 31

Critics say, “Del Rey, who plays a syncopated style of guitar based on prewar blues and barrelhouse piano traditions, is one of the best fingerpickers of this or any generation. Whilst known for her amazing instrumental skills … it should not be overlooked that she always provides a very entertaining show, full of variety, drama and humour.” House concert Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. Donations are accepted at the door. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

