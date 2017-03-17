Gorge Owned hosts ‘Cash Mob’ today

Gorge Owned is encouraging locals and tourists to descend on Gorge downtowns and commercial corridors to shop at dozens of participating shops and restaurants, most of whom are offering special sales or promotions for the occasion, and numerous raffle or door prizes for shoppers, on Saturday, March 18.

From noon to 5 p.m., Gorge Owned will have home bases in three locations: Sedition Brewing on Laughlin Street in The Dalles, AniChe Cellars on Oak Street in Hood River, and Red Bluff Tap House in Stevenson. Cash mob shoppers can find Gorge Owned at these locations, and will receive a free organic cotton tote bag featuring artwork from local artist Anna Laxague while supplies last, as well as information on participating businesses.

Shoppers can return to any of the three locations before 5 p.m. to enter the raffle with more than a dozen prize packages. The raffle includes gift certificates and gift baskets from many of the Gorge’s most beloved establishments, local artwork, museum memberships, performing arts season passes, ski lift tickets, and more. For every locally-owned business that customers patronize (no minimum purchase), they’ll receive one entry in the raffle.