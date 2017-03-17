Lions Follies returns April 21

It’s the year of the superhero show, starting with the Mid-Columbia Lions Follies. The 2017 show will be “Kid Awesome and the Disco Girls.” It is an original script with story by Terri Tyler and Bev Bridgewater, written by Tyler.



The show takes place in Supertown, which has ordinary citizens, and Super Hero High, where the up and coming superheros are trained.



Kid Awesome, played by Onar Smith, is the lead character. He and his superhero teens are learning to fight crime. They must vanquish the evil Queen Bea, her Disco Girls and the Glitter Girls.

Show dates are April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and matinee on April 23 at 2 p.m. Folks are encouraged to show up in costume.