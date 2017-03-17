Police log, March 6 to 12

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a resident of Antioch, Calif., was arrested on two outstanding Hood River Circuit Court warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
March 6 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a Hood River resident left the scene prior to being arrested, and a warrant will be sought for their arrest.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 6 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer took a report of a car getting keyed along Wasco Street.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — California resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was additionally cited for failure to maintain lane.
March 11 — Hood River — Kittanning, Pa., resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, having failed field sobriety testing and a subsequent breath test.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds: March 10 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
March 11 — Wine Country Avenue — A two car motor vehicle crash with injury reported.
March 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported in a store parking lot.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 11 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Washington male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 6 — State Street, 1200 block — Two bicycles were reported as stolen.
March 7 — E Marina Drive, 1100 block — Officer took report of a burglary. Two men were later arrested for the burglary, theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Other:
March 8 — Wasco Loop, 200 block — Two Columbia Area Transit employees reported to dispatch that they had found a bicycle abandoned near their office building.
March 12 — Ninth Street — Officer took a report of an assault that had occurred at the aquatic center. After an investigation and interview, the officer learned the report was falsely reported and did not happen.
