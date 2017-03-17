‘Speak up’ contest: HRV video named safety finalist

“The Slip Up,” a one-minute, 26-second video produced by Hood River Valley High School High school students, is one of seven finalist videos from across the state created to bolster awareness about workplace that are full of drama, music, humor, and engaging characters — all with the central message, “Speak up. Work safe.”

The Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition (O[yes]) sponsors the annual video contest to engage teen workers, who are twice as likely to be injured on the job, according to federal studies. The top seven finalists are now posted on YouTube for viewing at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM75uPd4sBhxqPsb1WYCJ7ZzEJqQMFleG.

Connor Truax wrote and directed the video, which stars Elizabeth Bailey, Jasper Krehbiel, and teacher Shawn Meyle.

The finalists include:

• “Rapaccidents Happen” — Parkrose High School

• “Rewind” — Parkrose High School

• “Safety Doesn’t Judge Age” — North Bend High School

• “Sick Day” — Churchill High School

• “Speak Up” — West Albany High School

• “Your Future’s on Its Way” — Southridge High School

The top three entries will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500 and will earn a matching amount for their school. O[yes] organizes the contest, which is sponsored by Oregon OSHA, SAIF Corporation, local Oregon chapters of the American Society of Safety Engineers, the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences at OHSU, Hoffman Construction, Central Oregon Safety & Health Association, the SHARP Alliance, the Construction Safety Summit, and SafeBuild Alliance.

The contest, open to all high school students in Oregon, tasked students with creating a 90-second or less video based on the concept of speaking up about hazards at work. Participants were encouraged to get creative while emphasizing ways to protect themselves — and their co-workers — from getting hurt on the job. The videos were judged on originality, youth appeal, overall production quality, and effective use of the “Speak up. Work safe” message.

Contest winners will be announced during an awards ceremony to be held later this spring. For contest information, go to youngemployeesafety.org/contest.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit www.osha.oregon.gov.