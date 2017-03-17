‘On Tap’ looks at Gorge topics March 23

Friends of the Columbia Gorge for hosts a presentation on current Columbia Gorge conservation issues and recreation programs on March 23. The program will feature three topics: Helping to steer the future of the Gorge via plan review and fossil fuel transport, premiere of a new “Gorge Towns to Trails” video, and “Gorge Hiking: What’s new in 2017.”

Gorge on Tap will take place Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for no-host socializing. Presentations will be from 7 to 8 p.m. This is a free event. Friends is a non-profit organization founded in 1980. It is the only organization solely dedicated to protecting and enhancing the resources of the Columbia River Gorge. Its membership includes hundreds of citizens who reside within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.