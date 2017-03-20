Historic Hwy. closed near Multnomah Falls

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reported that a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed until next week.

The old Highway 30 will remain closed at least through Monday, March 27, between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest because of the ongoing risk of landslides on the road. Winter snow and ongoing rain have left the slope above the highway unstable and the upcoming weather forecast predicts more rain. ODOT crews will continue to evaluate conditions this week and will re-open the road when it is safe.