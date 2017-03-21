Death Notices for March 22: Rose Kost, George Carr, Jose Perez, William Urban and Betty Hase

Rose Kost

Rose Kost, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at local hospital on March 16, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

George Carr

George Carr, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at local hospital on March 17, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Jose Perez

Jose Jesus Perez of Hood River, Ore., passed away March 17, 2017, at his residence. Jose was born August 20, 1952. He was 64 years of age. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

William Urban

William “Bill” James Urban of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 19, 2017, at his home. Bill was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., and was 61 years of age. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Betty Hase

Betty Kay (Nellermoe) Hase of Gresham, Ore., passed away March 16, 2017, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Gresham. Betty was born Sept. 20, 1953, and was 63 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of the Omega Funeral Home in Portland, Ore. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave notes of condolence for the family may contact rdnell@yahoo.com.