Hood River Police seek help in locating missing woman

The Hood River Police are looking for a 27-year-old female, Holly Kristen Lester, who has been missing since early Thursday morning, March 16.

Lester was last seen near the Port of Hood River. She was said to have been distraught and has a history of depression.

Lester is approximately five feet, six inches tall, with curly brown hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt-style jacket, black long sleeve dress, black pants and oversized boots. She was also wearing blue glasses. Lester has spent the last several months hitch hiking and may possibly be traveling to the Seattle area.

If Lester is seen or located, contact the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5256.