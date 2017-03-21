Hospice of Gorge seeks volunteers

Providence Hospice of the Gorge is seeking volunteers to provide service to hospice patients and their families. Opportunities include visits to patients, transporting patients to appointments or outings, respite for caregivers, veterans supporting veterans, bereavement support, bedside vigils, and more.

Training addresses end-of-life issues and hospice care. Training dates, at Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, are Friday, May 5, 6:8:30 p.m.; May 6, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, May 12, 6:8:30 p.m.; and, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For details contact Christine Jones, volunteer coordinator, at 541-387-1152 or Christine.jones3@provi-dence.org.