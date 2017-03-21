Breaking News

Hood River Police seek help in locating missing woman March 21, 2017

0

Retired Educators offer scholarship

As of Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of the Oregon Retired Educators Association is offering at $750 scholarship to a third, fourth or fifth year college student, as of this coming September, who aspires to become a teacher and is attending an Oregon school. Families must reside in Hood River, Wasco and/or Sherman counties.

For an application or for more information, contact Frank Wall at 541-354-1505 or wallfm@ gorge.net. The deadline to apply is May 1.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)