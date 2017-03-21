Retired Educators offer scholarship

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of the Oregon Retired Educators Association is offering at $750 scholarship to a third, fourth or fifth year college student, as of this coming September, who aspires to become a teacher and is attending an Oregon school. Families must reside in Hood River, Wasco and/or Sherman counties.

For an application or for more information, contact Frank Wall at 541-354-1505 or wallfm@ gorge.net. The deadline to apply is May 1.