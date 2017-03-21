Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue offers thanks

Writes Tracie Hornung: “Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue offers sincere thanks to Dr. Katy Holmes and the team at All Animal Care Clinic, Marchesi Vineyards and all who participated in (the March 11) successful fundraising event that raised money for our organization, as well as Dogs in Brazil.

“Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, which receives no government funding and is financially supported only by grants, private donations and minimal adoption fees. Local efforts as demonstrated by All Animal Care and Marchesi are really gratifying as they indicate our community values the well-being of homeless cats and kittens, and helps Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue with desperately needed funding to continue to help reduce the number of such cats in the Gorge.”