Entertainment Update for March 22

Fools Fest at Walking Man

The second annual Fools Fest local music and folly event at Walking Man Brewing in Stevenson, Wash., is just around the corner on April 1, from noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy local music all day from the main stage in the tented beer garden and upstairs in the Grain Room. Be prepared to request your favorite balloon creation, and other acts of folly throughout the day. Rain or shine event, all ages welcome. Walking Man Brewing, 240 1st St., Stevenson, Wash.; 509-427-5520.

Pink Floyd tribute March 25

Here's your chance to experience Pink Floyd's “Wish You Were Here” album performed live in its entirety, with “Pigs on the Wing: A Tribute to Pink Floyd,” Saturday, March 25 at the Bingen Theater in Bingen, Wash. The show is presented by KMSW 92.7 FM Classic rock. There are a very limited number of tickets available for this show; tickets are $20 at the door. The show is open to 21 and over only. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m., with two sets.

Ben Bonham Trio March 24

The Ben Bonham Trio provides “bluesy roots and swinging blues” on Friday, March 24 at 9.30 p.m. at Everybody’s Brewing, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Hillbillies at Moth on Mondays

The Hapa Hillbillies are going strong every Monday night at The Moth Lounge from 6-8 p.m. This is an all acoustic show, all ages welcome. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Tilly Jam Boys at White Buffalo

The Tilly Jam Boys, John Cyparski (guitar/vocals/ flute), George Bentz (bass) and Jose Maya (percussion) bring their funky, bluesy, rocking favorites to the White Buffalo on Thursday, March 23 from 6-8 p.m. Complimentary wine tasting with Benjamin Wasby, Mylan Winery.

White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.