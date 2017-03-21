HR Library hosts death care symposium

The Hood River Library will host a “Death Care” symposium focused on natural burial, family-directed funerals and rituals of remembrance on Saturday, April 1. The morning session, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature:

• Natural Burial: Why, how and where, a discussion led by David Noble, executive director of River Cemetery and Jodie Buller, cemetery manager for White Eagle Memorial Preserve.

• Home Funerals, DIY Memorials & Other Rituals of Remembrance: Discussion led by Holly Pruett, life-cycle celebrant.

The afternoon session, from 3-5 p.m., will feature:

• Conversation Game: A thought-provoking conversation about living and dying well.

Registration is not necessary, but individuals may register at DeathTalkProject.com.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@ hoodriverlibrary.org.