HRVHS grad Luke MacMillan sings in Bard College song series

Luke MacMillan will perform excerpts from Paul Salerni’s song cycle “Bad Pets” in the upcoming First Songs concert series in Boston, New York City, and in Bard College’s Fischer Performing Arts Center.

MacMillan, a 2010 graduate of Hood River Valley High School, recently moved to New York to attend the Bard Graduate Vocal Arts Program. First Song features premieres of New York City composers’ works, all sung by Bard vocalists, who are hand-picked for the program by Dawn Upshaw. MacMillan’s feature performance will take place at the Longy School of Music in Boston, Bard Conservatory’s sister school. In addition, MacMillan will sing in ensemble and group numbers in the second part of this year’s concert series.

At HRVHS, MacMillan immersed himself in the music department, led by former music director Mark Steighner. He played leads in various musicals, including “Children of Eden,” “Guys and Dolls,” and two world premieres written by Steighner: “Ballad of The Pirate Queens” and “My Butterfly.” Additionally, he played trumpet with the local Sinfonietta, and was part of the HRVHS rock group Spectrum. He was also strongly influenced by Rachel Harry, who further encouraged his theatrical training, and directed him in “The Crucible,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “The Seagull.” In his free time, he played drums for the local rock band LEZEL, which enjoyed performing at Hood River’s First Friday events.

After graduating from the Lawrence University Conservatory (BM ’14), MacMillan moved back to Oregon to continue his studies privately with voice teacher Pamela South and vocal coach Richard Bower before attending Bard. In his time away from school, MacMillan worked with the Madison Bach Musicians, and collaborated with multiple regional companies to produce modernized adaptations of classic operas. In 2015, he played the baritone lead in a modernized and translated version of one of the first comedic operas ever written, Pergolesi’s “La serva pardona,” at the Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. He also worked with the newly-formed Portland-based opera company “Ping & Woof” as Guglielmo in Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” which was revived for a run at Hood River’s Columbia Center For The Arts. This summer he is engaged in the Opera Saratoga Young Artist Program, covering main roles in Blitzstein’s “The Cradle Will Rock,” playing the Keeper Of The Inn in Verdi’s “Falstaff,” and singing in their summer concert series.

First Songs is part of the Bard VAP’s core curriculum, a pillar of the program’s strong commitment to new works for voice. First Songs is held every other year, alternating with the school’s commissioning of new opera. Taught as a seminar, First Songs is an exploration of contemporary developments in vocal music. In addition to the study of established living composers and their vocal compositions, students are matched with new and recent works through the First Songs performance project, closely collaborating with composers and culminating in performances at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City and the Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Mass.

Additionally, two preview concerts will be held at the Richard B. Fischer Center on Bard College Campus in Annandale-On Hudson.