Police Log, March 13 to 19

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 16 — Eighth Street — Possible assault reported.

March 17 — N. First Street — Officer took a report of an assault between two transients. All parties were interviewed and a report was generated.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

March 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a welfare check. The female was on parole and was ultimately arrested for possession of methamphetamine, theft III and parole violation.

March 19 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on I-84 eastbound. The male driver was taken into custody for possession of heroin and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

March 13 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a car window being smashed out in the downtown area.

March 16 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident cited and released for criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

March 16 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was cited and released to a sober party.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 16 — Fifth Street, 1100 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred sometime during the past 24 hours.

March 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported.

March 16 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 19 — 22nd Street, 1700 block — Officer was contacted by dispatch regarding a male subject with a misdemeanor warrant. He was located and served the warrant.

Other:

March 13 — Union Street, 1000 block — Found backpack turned over to the police department.

March 13 — State Street — Bicycle reported as abandoned.

March 16 — Montello and Ninth — Abandoned bike reported to be chained to a sign.

March 17 — 25th Street, 1000 block — Unattended death reported.