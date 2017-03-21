Practice burn scheduled March 25 in White Salmon

White Salmon Fire Department and Klickitat County Fire District 3 will conduct a live fire training burn on March 25 at 435 Strawberry Mountain Lane, inside the city limits of White Salmon.



The property is located at the top of Strawberry Mountain and is visible in the majority of the region — including communities surrounding White Salmon and Hood River — the districts stated in a press release.

The training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is subject to cancellation pending unforeseen last minute administrative or weather conflicts.

Smoke dissipation is expected to occur depending on the weather patterns. Fire officials recommend customers in the immediate vicinity who experience respiratory issue should keep all windows and doors closed during training. Washington Administrative Code 296-305 requires fire departments to provide initial live-fire training for new firefighters and then live-fire training for all firefighters no less than once every three years.

For more information, call Assistant Chief Jerry Nelson at 509-493-2996.