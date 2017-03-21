‘Reads’ kicks off

Community gathered Saturday, March 18 for the kickoff celebration of Hood River County Reads at the Hood River Library, where copies of this year’s novel, “Ordinary Grace,” were distributed free of charge.

At left, members of Hood River Valley High School’s Phoenix Theater dance; above, Helen James presents poster contest winners Gabby Shepard (third), Alivea Harsanyi (second) and Liam Longland (first) with their awards.