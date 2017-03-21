Santana show sold out, Maryhill concert line up

While the Santana show has already sold out, tickets for the rest of the Maryhill summer concert series will go on sale to the public at maryhillwinery.com or Ticketfly (1-877-435-9849) on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $46 to $100.
Sunday, June 25—Santana, SOLD OUT
Saturday, Aug. 12 —Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs
Saturday, Aug. 26 — ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers
Saturday, Sept. 9— Steve Winwood
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Goo Goo Dolls & Phillip Phillips
Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.
