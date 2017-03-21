Santana show sold out, Maryhill concert line up

While the Santana show has already sold out, tickets for the rest of the Maryhill summer concert series will go on sale to the public at maryhillwinery.com or Ticketfly (1-877-435-9849) on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $46 to $100.

Sunday, June 25—Santana, SOLD OUT

Saturday, Aug. 12 —Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs

Saturday, Aug. 26 — ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers

Saturday, Sept. 9— Steve Winwood

Sunday, Sept. 17 — Goo Goo Dolls & Phillip Phillips

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.