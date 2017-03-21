Seed Share

The basement of the Rockford Grange was packed Saturday, March 18 as community members came together to learn how to save seeds and go through the grange’s extensive seed collection. Master gardeners were also on hand to answer questions, as were other local seed savers. Grow Organic provided seed starting demos. Coming up at the grange April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the annual plant sale fundraiser — corresponding with the West Side Fire District pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. next door. Find tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, onion, basil and other herbs, flowers, brassicas, cucumbers, summer and winter squash, lettuces, spinach, swiss chard, and some perennials, including sea scape strawberries.