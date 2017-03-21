Sheriff Log, March 12 to 18

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 12 — Tucker Road — Juvenile male arrested for domestic assault IV, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief II. He was lodged at NORCOR juvenile.

March 14 — Bartlett Loop — Female arrested for assault IV.

March 17 — NE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for harassment and criminal mischief II. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

March 12 — Hood River — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a failure to appear warrant.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

March 16 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Vandalism reported.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud: March 18 — Baseline Drive, 7700 block — Identity theft and burglary reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 13 — Mt. Hood-Parkdale — Hit and run reported, which had occurred sometime during the previous day at a ski resort parking lot.

March 13 — Country Club Road at Frankton Road — Two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported. One driver was issued a citation for following too closely, and the other driver a citation for violation driving while suspended.

March 16 — Highway 282 near Highway 281 — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.

March 17 — Dee Highway, 2500 block — Deputy dispatched to a rollover vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 12 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Female arrested for multiple outstanding felony warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

March 13 — Wy’east Road, 3100 block — Theft reported.

March 13 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Theft of service reported.

Other:

March 12 — Cascade Locks — Search and rescue operation conducted for lost hikers on the Ruckel Ridge Trail.

March 14 — Post Canyon Road — Deputy located a male who had reported himself lost. The male was transported to the Post Canyon Staging Area, where he was taken into custody on a post-prison supervision detainer out of Wasco County. The male was transported to NORCOR.

March 16 — Tucker Road — Unattended death reported.

March 17 — Portland Drive, 3900 block — Multiple juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

March 18 — Cascade Locks — Deputy received information of a debris slide on the Eagle Creek Trail.