What to do next week? A spring break planner

Spring break for Hood River County School District and Horizon Christian School is March 27-31; Mid-Columbia Adventist Christian School is on spring break this week (March 20-24), with kindergarten classes receiving an extra week of break March 27-30.

For those looking for ways to keep kids busy, here’s a listing of some of the many activities going on Gorge-wide next week:

• The Dalles High School presents “Shrek the Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, with a 2 p.m. matinee March 25. General admission is $7 and children under 12 and senior citizens are $5. The play is family-friendly.

• The Hood River Library hosts a couple of events next week:

•The annual Tintin Party at 2 p.m. on March 29, and a movie marathon (suitable for teenagers) at 5:30 p.m. from March 29-31. For the Tintin Party, attendees will screen “Adventures of Tintin,” followed by Belgian waffles with the works, and are encouraged to come dressed as a favorite character. The event is free.

•The movie marathon will feature one “Lord of the Rings” movie in the trilogy each afternoon in the Storytime Theater. Snacks and refreshments will be served Wednesday and Thursday, with pizza on Friday. This event is also free. For information on these or other events, contact the library at 541-386-2535, info@ hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

• Mt. Hood Meadows is open daily, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lift ticket information and weather conditions can be found at www.skihood.com.

• Cooper Spur will be open all week, March 27 through April 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for skiing, and additionally has a snow tubing park. For questions about conditions, call 541-352-7803.

• Kids receive free admission during both Oregon and Washington spring break with paid adult admission at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles, March 25 through April 23. The museum includes a kids’ explorer room with craft activities and a scavenger hunt. Live raptor presentations also take place daily. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

