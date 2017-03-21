WSDOT proposes roundabout

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) delivered its preferred design solution for Carson’s Wind River Road and SR 14 intersection: a roundabout.

The transportation department has chosen a roundabout to replace the intersection because it “offers the greatest safety benefit by reducing the potential for severe collisions.”

This month, WSDOT representatives held an open house at Stevenson’s Hegewald Center to brief the public on why a roundabout was chosen as the best method to improve traffic for the main intersection leading to Carson.

The traffic change is needed to compensate for the pending closure of Hot Springs Avenue.

“Trucks using Hot Springs Avenue will be using this in the future,” explained WSDOT Regional Communications Manager Bart Treece. “That’s the goal, to keep people moving safely.”

According to WSDOT, one of Carson’s two access routes, Hot Springs Avenue, is threatened by erosion from Wind River and will need to be closed in the future for “the safety of the traveling public.”

Anticipating the closure of Hot Springs Avenue and the shift of traffic to Wind River Road, WSDOT has suggested that a roundabout be installed at the intersection of SR 14 and Wind River to accommodate a higher level of commercial and local traffic.

Repairing Hot Springs Avenue isn’t considered a viable alternative because of five active and dormant slides identified by the Geotechnical Office along the road; it is also estimated that repairs would exceed the project’s budget, and has a high risk of repairs only being a temporary solution.

Wind River Road’s current state can’t accommodate commercial traffic, due to the road’s acute uphill corner formed with SR 14.

The roundabout solution also “minimizes delay for all vehicles traveling between Carson and SR 14.” Out of the 350 roundabouts in the state of Washington, 13 are located on high-speed facilities where the speed limit is over 50 miles per hour.

Public input was taken last summer, asking residents what mattered most when changing the area’s exiting intersection. The potential alternatives WSDOT explored, before proceeding with the preferred option, included building a modified T-intersection at SR 14 and Wind River Road, or building a roundabout.

Of the options of not building, building a T-intersection, or installing a roundabout, the solution of a roundabout is considered to have a significant positive impact on economic development opportunities, safety, and intersection performance.

The roundabout does not rank well in terms of maintenance needs, community livability and construction staging and phasing, and is estimated to have a significant negative impact on all categories.

The preferred design is measured to have a moderate negative impact for the environment, according to WSDOT’s alternative ranking table presented during last week’s open house.

The roundabout project has a $6.3 million price tag, and is funded partly by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package. Construction of the roundabout is planned to begin in early 2019.

“Roundabouts have benefits,” said Treece, “and we’ve seen success from them, but we don’t go in to a project like this with a predetermined outcome. We’re not going to go in and tell people we’re going to do a roundabout. It’s one of several options. We want to do the right project that addresses community needs.”

To view an animated short detailing how the roundabout will be used, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI0L2AolOCQ&feature=youtube.