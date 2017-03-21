Yesteryears: Odell’s ‘long-looked-for and much wished-for waterworks system’ under construction in 1927

1917 — 100 years ago

Anticipating that British Columbia will appropriate a sum of money to be used by the Northwest Tourist Association, as have the states of Washington and Oregon, and that the work of the Association may begin in time to get at least partial results during the year 1917, a conference of representatives of all sections of Oregon have been called to meet at Portland March 31. The conference will be made up of representatives of commercial clubs and county courts. The purpose of this is to organize an advisory committee.

VERBATIM: College Vote Deadline Near About a week remains before the cutoff date for petitions naming candidates for the proposed Mid-Columbia Community College district board of directors. On May 1, Hood River County joins Wasco, Sherman and Gillam counties to vote on whether the two year Mid-Columbia Community College district should be formed. If voters turn down the district, then it voids the balloting on directors. But if the voters favor forming a community college district, then the board would be ready to function immediately. According to the proposal, two of the board posts will be filled by persons in the Hood River portion of the district. The Dalles school district provides two; Chenowith provides one; the rest of Wasco County one; and parts of Gilliam and Sherman counties join to provide one director in the proposed district. Petitions must be signed by 50 qualified voters, certified by the county records and assessments office, and turned in by 5 p.m. March 31. In the event that any zone fails to provide names of candidates, and the district formation passes, directors would be appointed from the zone by the rest of the board. — Hood River News, March 23, 1967

1927 — 90 years ago

Odell’s long-looked-for and much wished-for waterworks system is at last under actual construction. Last week a crew of workmen dug the trench for the main pipe line from the well-known Davis spring through a bit of woodland and over a field to the road near the telephone office and high school. This week, the mile-long trench for the line through Odell to the old crossroads corner, where the old stone store and the Oddfellow’s hall is located, was dug along one side of the paved road. The laying of the pipe and the filling of the trench is expected to be done in the month of April, so that the system will be ready for use about May 1.

1937 — 80 years ago

Overcrowding in several of the valley schools brought delegates from several communities together at a meeting held at the courthouse and called by the board of directors of the county school until system. Delegates from Parkdale, Odell and Barrett admitted their attendance has been prompted by a hope that the board, recognizing the need for more room to give students and opportunity to take up their studies in a normal way and without the overcrowding which is now acute in several schools. Others present from other districts were critical, but admitted that, if they could be shown that no bond issue would be advocated and a reasonable degree of expansion at not too great a cost to the taxpayer was finally submitted, it might have a real chance to secure support from the majority.

1947 — 70 years ago

On its way to a final resting place at The Dalles, the sternwheeler Georgie Burton was scheduled to pass Hood River on an upriver journey yesterday (Thursday), which would put her in The Dalles at 7 p.m. Measuring 174 feet in length, the Georgie Burton was launched in 1906 and has seen service since in the lower Columbia and Willamette waters. For a number of years, the Burton has been employed in the transporting of paper from mills at Camas and Oregon City to Portland docks. A bequest of the Western Transportation Company to The Dalles, the Georgie Burton will be lifted above the high-water mark and will be the major part of a marine museum near the east end of The Dalles port docks.

1957 — 60 years ago

The city council will meet in a special session Wednesday night to discuss the proposed sewage disposal plant and extension of the sewage system with the city’s consulting engineers, announced Mayor Charley Howe during the Monday night council meeting. The council passed on first reading an ordinance which would amend the establishment of the sewer fee to conform with the Oregon revised statutes.

1967 — 50 years ago

Orchard weather-watching time has arrived in the Hood River Valley, and weather forecaster Jack Oller issued a reminder for growers to be ready for the weeks ahead. He said all orchardists should take their orchard thermometers to the Experiment Station by Tuesday, March 28, for testing.

Eagles Lodge members will hold the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at the Hood River High School grounds on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m., the office announced. Afterwards, the Eagles Auxiliary will hold a dime-a-dip dinner at 2 p.m. in the Aerie Hall, with proceeds going to the State Lodge Hearing Aid Fund and the Cancer Fund.

1977 — 40 years ago

A meeting is “in the wind” for Thursday afternoon between the Hood River Memorial Hospital administration and their striking nursing staff, according to a nurses’ representative. Twenty-eight nurses walked off their jobs or didn’t report for duty Monday at 7 a.m.

Decisions on the proposed urban growth boundary were delayed at the March 17 joint meeting of the Hood River County Commission and the Hood River Council. Although the meeting was set up so the commissioners and councilpersons could deliberate, intermittent public testimony was allowed during the meeting.

1987 — 30 years ago

It’ll be like using a Band-Aid on a terminal patient, but if the city raises $9,200 by mid-April, the Hood River municipal swimming pool should open June 13. However, the council expects that this will be the final summer the pool will be operational as it now exists. If the main swimming pool opens, there is no money available to open the smaller wading pool, which also needs repair. The city can appropriate as much as $3,500 for the pool; the rest must come from private donations.

1997 — 20 years ago

Attention on Hood River’s waterfront has focused on hotel and conference center projects, but those efforts may still be in the planning stages when another improvement is completed. Construction on Hood River County’s new transit center could begin as early as this summer. Columbia Area Transit, Hood River County Transportation District’s main service, has been promised a $173,688 federal grant to build the center. The transit center will be located southeast of the Hood River Expo Center, the Port of Hood River Commission decided in December. When the conference center is completed, the transit site will occupy the southernmost building.

2007 — 10 years ago

Could a proposal to build an interchange in Cascade Locks shut down the other exits to town from Interstate 84? That question was one of many the Port of Cascade Locks commissioners wanted answered Thursday night. They asked officials from the Federal Highway Administration and the Oregon Department of Transportation at a presentation. The request for a new interchange off Interstate 84 comes from the proposed Bridge of the Gods Resort and Casino by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Their proposed site is located on port industrial land at the east end of Cascade Locks.

