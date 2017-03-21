YoHOHs volunteers spread joy to hospice patients

The Youth of Heart of Hospice (YoHOHs) plan and prepare special gifts and cards for hospice patients. Heart of Hospice staff are then given the opportunity to deliver the cards and gifts.

The YoHOHs received this note from Heart of Hospice nurse Tama Hepner, who delivered a gift and YoHOH made card:

“I was thinking this morning about having delivered the card and gift bag to my patient. This was one of the few joys he had in his life in his last days, as he was bedridden — that and reruns of ‘Bonanza’! His smile was amazing. He asked me to read the Valentine card twice and he counted the hearts on it. I delivered it on the 16th and he said, ‘I didn’t know today was Valentine’s Day!’ I didn’t tell him any different.”

YoHOHs found it touching to hear feedback of how meaningful this Valentine’s card was for this Heart of Hospice patient, they said.