CGCC holds job fair Saturday

Are you looking for a job, or do you have a job opening and need to find the right employee?

Columbia Gorge Community College, Oregon Employment Department and East Cascades Workforce Investment Board will be connecting employers and prospective employees at the Columbia Gorge Job Fair on Saturday, March 25. The job fair is appropriate for people ages 16 or older.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fort Dalles Readiness and Workforce Training Center (Bldg. 10), on The Dalles Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 E. Scenic Drive.

Advisers will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees will learn about career education, financial aid, and meet face to face with employers. Some companies and organizations registered include: McDonalds, Flagstone Senior Living, Hood River WaterPlay, Heart of Hospice, Social Security Administration, US Army National Guard, Army Active Reserve, Gorge Technology Alliance representing its member employers, Child Care Partners, Great Clips, Flagstone Senior Living, The Springs at Mill Creek and WorkSource Columbia Gorge.

Employers can register at this link: www.cgcc.edu/columbia-gorge-region-job-fair. For more information contact Elaine Powrie, Pathways career coach: epowrie@cgcc.edu or call (541) 506-6064.

Se habla español. The job fair is made possible by a grant from Oregon Career Pathways.