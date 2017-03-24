Businesses invited to seek storm loans

Hood River County declared a winter storm emergency for January 2017, and the state declared a statewide emergency Jan. 8-20, 2017. As a result, local businesses may be eligible for low-interest long term SBA loans to help them recover from economic impacts of lost revenue.
If you are interested in applying, email Hood River County Emergency Manager Barbara Ayers. At least five Hood River County businesses need to show interest in pursuing this loan program and send a form or letter to Hood River County to request this state program be activated.
