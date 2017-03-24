Death notices for March 25: Betty Hase, Charlene Caldwell and Glenda Fulton

Betty Hase

Betty Kay (Nellermoe) Hase of Gresham, Ore., passed away March 16, 2017, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Gresham. Betty was born Sept. 20, 1953, and was 63 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Omega Funeral Home in Portland, Ore. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to leave notes of condolence for the family may contact rdnell@yahoo.com.

Charlene Caldwell

Charlene Rae Caldwell, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 16, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Glenda Fulton

Glenda G. Fulton, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 22, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.