Service announcements for March 25: Michael Lynn and Jose Perez

Michael Lynn

Michael Lynn of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 17, 2017 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born May 7, 1955, in Astoria, Ore. He was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at the Fireside Room of The Dalles’ Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. The celebration will include a potluck, so please think about bringing an item that reminds you of your relationship and good times with Mike. The family would love for you to share your memories with everyone. Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the charity of your choice, especially to those related to nature and wildlife.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Jose Perez

Jose Jesus Perez of Hood River, Ore., passed away March 17, 2017, at his residence in Hood River. Jose was born Aug. 20, 1952. He was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing took place on March 24 at 9 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A burial followed at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

El señor José de Jesús Peréz falleció el 17 de Marzo del 2017 en su domicilio en Hood River, Ore. José nació el 20 de Agosto del 1952, él tenía 64 años de edad cuando falleció. El velorio será Viernes, el día 24 de Marzo del 2017 a las 9 a.m. en la funeraria de Anderson’s Tribute Center. El sepelio se llevara a cabo Viernes, el día 24 de Marzo del 2017 a las 11 a.m. en la iglesia Católica de St. Mary’s, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Los servicios funerarios están bajo la dirección de la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Por favor visite www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencias para la familia.