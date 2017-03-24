The Ale List: ‘Hop Pursuit’ earns Good Food Awards

Full Sail Hop Pursuit IPA was chosen for the national Good Food Awards for being part of a responsible brewery that pioneers local manufacturing and craftsmanship, reshapes supply chains by sourcing locally grown ingredients, practices resource conservation and supports local communities. The more than 193 companies and 2,000 entries were honored for creating vibrant, delicious, sustainable and local food economies, according to a Full Sail press release. The only other Oregon beer winner was Rogue Ales & Spirits, Pumpkin Patch Ale.

•

Thunder Island Brewing Co. in Cascade Locks unveiled a new Trail Magic Meter, a display that celebrates their version of trail magic, a trail-term that describes the act of lending support to long-distance hikers.

As co-owner Caroline Park described in a press release, “Trail Magic Pints are tracked and gifted to Pacific Crest Trail through-hikers that travel through the brewery.”

It debuted last month at the scenic pub at 515 N.W. Portage Road. The Trail Magic Meter display will keep track of the hundreds of Trail Magic Pints that customers purchase for through-hikers in a pay-it-forward program that follows Leave No Trace principles. On Saturday the brewery matched the first 100 Trail Magic Pints purchased in the taproom with a donation of another 100 pints for the PCT Class of 2017.

Since 2014, Thunder Island Brewing Co. has served over 1,200 trail magic pints to PCT through-hikers at the taproom.

•

Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom brings back a seasonal favorite, the Sweet Jane IPA. This is currently available on draft and in bottles at the downtown Hood River Taproom and Southeast Portland Taproom in the Woodstock neighborhood. Sweet Jane can be found throughout the Northwest and British Columbia.

"This beer is inspired by one of my rock heroes, feel like I’m standing on a corner with beer in my hand, God I love this song,” said Matt Swihart, brewmaster, and accomplished musician, referring to the 1970 Lou Reed/Velvet Underground classic. He describes the beer (7.4 percent ABV, 85 BU) this way: “An anthem of an IPA; dank green forest, juicy fruit, and citrus shout the verses, while the malt lays down a solid groove. The chorus of flavors rolls back through the reprise, finishing clean and dry.”