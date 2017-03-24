Hood River baseball shuts out Sandy and Reynolds for a solid second week

The HRV baseball team roared back from consecutive losses late last week with a victory over Sandy on Tuesday, taking down the Pioneers 4-0 at Traner Field in what was the Eagles’ first shutout of the season. The Eagles followed that up with an even better performance Thursday on the road at 6A Reynolds, clobbering the Raiders 7-0.

The team’s next competition after spring break will be at Tualatin on April 3.

HRV 4, Sandy 0

It was a solid game on both sides of the ball for the Eagles, who pulled to 2-2 with the win over the Pioneers (2-2). Showing the depth of and talent of the HRV team, Head Coach Erich Harjo put players in some new positions, such as Adam Cameron, who normally catches for HRV, but made his debut on the mound the season, while JJ Mears backstopped him.

Both athletes did their jobs. Cameron kept Sandy batters guessing, tossing a one-hitter in his four-inning stint, walking two, and striking out three. Isaiah Enriquez closed out the game with a three-hit, four-strikeout performance. The Pioneers didn’t have too many offensive opportunities, but Mears stopped their best chance of scoring on a play in the top of the third, tagging out a Sandy runner who tried to steal home.

First baseman Connor Coerper played well at first base with some timely putouts, including a completion of a pickoff thrown by Cameron in the top of the fourth. Coerper (1-for-2) also demoralized the Pioneers with a homerun on the very first play of the fourth, sending a rocket several feet over the right field wall, snapping a tree branch in the process.

HRV scored the winning run in the first inning courtesy of Morgan Williams, who advanced from third after tagging up on a ground out hit by Isaiah Enriquez, who was credited with an RBI. Besides Coerper’s homer, all of HRV’s five hits came off singles from Caden Leiblein (1-for-3, RBI), Mears (1-for-2), Greyson Losee (1-for-3), and Quienton Velasquez (1-for-3) — the latter two achieving their first hits as varsity players. Cameron scored a run in the game and had a stolen base, and Casey Ward had a run and two stolen bases.

HRV 7 at Reynolds 0

As if one shutout wasn’t enough, the Eagles turned around and did it again Thursday on the road in what was the most lopsided contest of the season for HRV. Not only did Reynolds (0-4) never get on the board, but pitchers Connor Coerper and Greyson Losee silenced the Raiders’ bats, combining for a no-hitter. Coerper went six innings and struck out eight batters, while walking one. Losee had one strikeout in his one-inning shift on the mound.

On the other side of the diamond, HRV saw something they liked from the Reynolds bullpen, as Coerper, Leiblein, and Cameron all hit home runs in the game. Cameron in particular had a good night, going 3-for-4, also hitting two singles and racking up four RBI. Enriquez had a multi-hit night as well, going 2-for-4, both singles. Other players with hits included Ward (1-for-4, single), Williams, (1-for-4, single), and Losee (1-for-2, single). Other highlights included a double play made by Trevor Lariza, Losee, and Williams and bases stolen by Ward, Losee, Coerper, and Enriquez.