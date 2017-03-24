Cultural Fest April 13

Through a partnership for literacy and social justice in the region, The Dalles will be hosting its American Indian Cultural Festival in April.

All Native American students and all third graders in Hood River, Jefferson, Klickitat, Sherman, Skamania, and Wasco counties are invited to hear Sherman Alexie speak April 13 about Thunder Boy, Jr., his picture book that was published last year. This event has no more seats available to the public.

The following other events are open to the public. At 1:30 p.m. on April 13 Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody will be offering a reading at The Dalles Wasco County Public Library, while at the same time in the Columbia Gorge Community College Library Craig Lesley will be giving a reading.

That same day at 4 p.m. in The Dalles Middle School Commons Alexie will be joined by Rosanne Parry. Lesley, and Woody for an hour of poetry.