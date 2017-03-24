Entertainment Update for March 25

CGOA’s Jazz Collective April 7

Returning to the Gorge for a concert with Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Big Band, singer Bre Gregg and her band will be special guests at a concert on Friday, April 7 at the Wy’east Preforming Arts Center. Gregg is a “powerhouse singer who has performed around the world and has quite the eclectic musical stage education, from classical music all the way to swampy soul and blues. If you close your eyes and change your expectations, you will hear strong influences from Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, and maybe even a dash of Patsy Cline.” The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults (18 and older) and $10 students and children (10-17). Tickets are available at the door and online through gorgeorchestra.org.

Garoutte, Mayer play

Guitarist Kit Garoutte and pianist Tim Mayer team up on Friday, March 24, from 7-9 p.m. at Stave & Stone. “A whole lotta original music” is promised. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

‘Spamalot!’ audition Sunday

CGOA Stages has added an extra day of auditions for its June production of Monty Python's “Spamalot!” on March 26 at 6 p.m. at Hood River Valley High choir room (next to main entrance). “Spamalot!” is a hilarious and irreverent musical based on several classic Python films and contains a wide variety of musical styles.

‘Pavement Ends’ at Slopeswell

Pavement Ends will play rockin' blues at Slopeswell Ciderhouse on Friday, March 24, from 7-9 p.m. Dave Wade, Dennis Harvey and John Durkan are playing blues classics and original tunes. Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St No. 102, Hood River; 541-436-4646.

Shrek musical in TD Mar. 24-25

The Dalles High School Drama Department presents Shrek, The Musical on March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., along with a matinee March 25 at 2 p.m., in the high school auditorium. General admission and tickets are $7 for adults and students, $5 for senior citizens and children under 12. Perfect for children, families and just in time for spring.

