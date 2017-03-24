Girls lacrosse team heads into spring break on a high note

Wet conditions didn’t put a damper on the HRV girls lacrosse team Tuesday night in Hood River, where the Eagles beat the Beaverton Beavers by a double-digit margin to get their first win of the season.

The 14-4 defeat of Beaverton (1-2) was a good rebound for HRV, who had lost their first two contests of the season, including a 17-8 loss at Westview the previous week. The team rolls into spring break with a 1-2 record and won’t have another contest until April 5, when HRV will have their first league contest of the season, traveling to Lincoln for a 7 p.m. game (however, only the second meeting between these two teams will count toward Portland League standings). The respite from competition will also give the Eagles time to work on their game — something Head Coach Andrew McElderry admitted was necessary, even after the defeat of Beaverton.

“It felt good, but the team agrees that we all need to improve on our focus,” he said. “We had trouble making solid connections. Too many unforced errors. The ladies were trying to make tight feeds to the inside, but they just weren’t happening.”

McElderry added, however, that more opportunities opened up for HRV’s offense when they slowed the game down, exercised patience, and set up plays. The defense kept Beaverton bottled up for the most part, and Ella Rand had a good showing in net, stopping seven of the Beavers’ 11 shots (64 percent) and battling what McElderry called “very tough, muddy conditions,” at Henderson Community Stadium Tuesday evening.

“Ella Rand is finding her groove… that kid’s got the heart of a lion,” he said.

HRV once again had a good night on draw controls, winning 14 out of 20. Kathryn Koenig won eight of those and also led the team in caused turnovers (three) and ground balls (five). She also scored twice. Abby Bartles was the points leader for HRV, racking up three goals on five shots, as well as two assists and a pair of ground balls. Blair Holman had three goals as well, making the most of her opportunities on her three shots.

Also finding the back of the net were Lauren Trumbull (two goals, assist, three ground balls, caused turnover, draw control won), Terra Mikkelsen (two goals, two ground balls), Lauren Orr (goal), and Daisy Dolan (goal, assist, ground ball, four draw controls won). Rebecca Kiyokawa also scored a point with an assist.