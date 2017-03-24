Lockdown drill at HRVHS

Hood River Valley High School was the site of a Level III lockdown drill Thursday morning.

The interagency drill, which included Hood River County Sheriff’s Department, Hood River City Police representatives from the Hood River County School District Office and HRVHS administrators, lasted 10 minutes.

A Level III is the highest-level emergency drill, representing an immediate threat. Such drills take place twice a year at all HRCSD locations, said Catherine Dalby, human resources director.

Schools have also exercised Level I and Level II drills. Above, sheriff deputies, police officers, district and school staff begin the drill.