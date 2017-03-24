‘March for Science’ April 22 in White Salmon

White Salmon will be the site of one of 390-plus registered satellites of the March for Science event held in Washington, D.C., and across the globe.

The event takes place Saturday, April 22 — Earth Day — beginning at 10 a.m. in Rheingarten Park with a science fair, followed by speakers and the march at noon.

“The march acknowledges the vitally important role science has played in our modern society and we are celebrating this by having a non-partisan, family-friendly event, bringing our Columbia Gorge communities together,” states a press release.

“One of the primary goals of the Volunteer Planning Committee is to make this event non-partisan and apolitical. Science is not about ideology, it is about an unbiased understanding of the universe we live in. We plan on this being a positive, family-friendly, community event to kick off Earth Week in the Columbia Gorge where everyone is welcomed with open arms.

“We are sharing this day with Earth Day, as there are common goals, therefore there will be many Earth centric speakers and science booths,” the press release continues.

Michael Oldfather, who chose to have a local march, said, “I feel that too many take science for granted and only 'agree' if it suits their chosen ideology. Science is not about ideology; it is about an unbiased understanding of the universe we live in.”

Updated speakers list and event information can be found at facebook.com/ScienceMarchWS.