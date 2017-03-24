Parkdale Snow fun

Students at Parkdale Elementary took advantage of the snowpack around campus to do a little cross country skiing Feb. 28 and March 1, thanks to a little help from the Nordic Center of Mt. Hood Meadows. A break in the clouds even provided a little sunshine.
