Scouts from Troop 378 plan to attend National Jamboree

Boy Scout Troop 378 members Bryce Stanton, AJ Carron, Emilio Castaneda, David Virgen and Nicholas Arenas will be attending the Boy Scout National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve, W. Va., from July 15-29.

This event happens every four years, and scouts from all over the U.S. and world attend. Scouts participate in activities on teamwork, leadership and High Adventure.

In conjunction with the trip, the scouts will be touring Washington, D.C., Gettysburg, Arlington National Cemetery and various other historic landmarks.

The scouts have been raising money for the trip for the past year, and have more fundraisers planned: March 29 is Pietro’s Pizza day (mention the scouts and they will receive a portion of the proceeds), the annual Troop 378 bike sale on June 17, and a car wash later this spring.

The scouts are also collecting cans to recycle; those wishing to donate cans or make a monetary donation should call Alice Carron at 541-490-6274 or Brandy Stanton at 541-806-1474.